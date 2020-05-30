HARDINSBURG — Russell “Gene” Morton, 70, of Harned, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and retired from Petroleum Service.
Survivors include wife Lois Morton; mother Sara Jo Morton; daughter Janine Tucker; sons David, Derrick and Scott Morton; brothers Danny and Steve Morton; and sister Robin Wilhite.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church in Hardinsburg.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home under CDC guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Red Cross.
