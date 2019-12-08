Russell H. Johnson Jr., 84, of Owensboro, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Ohio County to the late Russell H. Johnson and Elizabeth Cooper Johnson. He retired from IUOE Local 181, where he worked as a crane operator. Russell loved anything about motorcycles, working on cars, was a great craftsman and woodworker, and loved to build with Tell City maple. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Johnson, in 1953.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Lois June Johnson; and a son, Russell Dewayne Johnson.
Services will be noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
