Russell John Walkosak, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at The Heartford House. He was born July 19, 1943, in Niles, Ohio to the late Peter Frank Walkosak and Mary Kolesar Walkosak.
Russell retired from Green River Steel where he worked in accounting and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was the owner of Arrow Ambulance in Daviess and Christian County and the owner of Russell Walkosak Handyman Services. He played drums for Country Sunshine band and played at several senior citizen centers. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a certified EMT instructor, scuba diving instructor, and served in the American Red Cross as a CPR and lifeguard instructor. Russell was also an Army veteran who served in the Kentucky National Guard.
He is preceded in death by his son, Russell Mark Walkosak; brother, Steve Walkosak; and his sister, Isabelle Rohr.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Betty Walkosak; children, Sherry (David) Fulkerson of Owensboro, Angel Walkosak of Nashville, Tennessee, Corey Walkosak Morgan of Poolesville, Maryland, Jon (Dana) Walkosak of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kellie (Kevin) Lavender of Fort Mill, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Zack (Shelly) Fulkerson, Ashton (Billy) Fares, Madeline and Harry Morgan, and Hannah Walkosak; great-grandchildren, Cora and Collin Fares; and sisters, Mary (Tony) Oliver and Audrey Daughtry, both of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Macedonia Baptist Church Dollar Club, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Macedonia Baptist Church Dollar Club, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
