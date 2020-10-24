Russell Kenneth Settle, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1924, in McLean County to the late Roy Gates Settle and Clarice Hayes Settle.
Ken retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers and was a member of First Baptist Church, where he attended the Maverick Sunday school class. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II. Ken was a member of the Masonic Lodge, NRA and a lifetime member of Operating Engineers. He enjoyed his exercise group at the Healthpark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Settle; son Russell Alan Sr.; and two brothers, Roy G. Settle Jr. and Delbert Settle.
He is survived by two sons, Terry Settle (Janice) and Craig Settle; daughter-in-law Debbie Settle; six grandchildren, Dr. Russ Settle, Lisa Taylor, Tonya Oller Lanham, Kevin Settle, Tamela Settle and Jennifer Settle; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday with a Masonic service at 4 p.m., and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
