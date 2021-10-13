Russell L. Schureck, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 19, 1962, in Louisville to the late Raymon and Emma Jean Wright Schureck. Rusty enjoyed spending time with family, especially his two daughters and granddaughter. He was very strong in his faith and was the type of man who would do anything for anyone at anytime. Rusty was the proudest Peepaw and was adorned by his granddaughter and all his granddogs. He just had that special tenderness with them all. Rusty loved with all his heart.
He is survived by his two daughters, Taylor Belcher (Dustin) and Meghan Watson (Charles); granddaughter Charli Jean; sister Sara Schureck Stephenson (John); a lifelong friend, Tammy Schureck Kane; and two nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
