CENTERTOWN — Russell Layne “Rusty” Kimmel, 64, of Centertown, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 29, 1958, in Ohio County to the late Hoyt and Dora (Denny) Kimmel.
Rusty was a special person in so many ways. He had a wonderful sense of humor that so many people were drawn to. He never met a stranger and would give a helping hand to anyone. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He was an excellent cook and everyone always wanted his famous cheesecake! Rusty enjoyed Nascar and UK basketball and loved listening to music, collecting antiques, fishing, hunting, and exploring for arrowheads. His family and friends will miss him greatly.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Barry Kimmel and Mark Kimmel.
Survivors include the love of his life, Sherri (Warren) Kimmel, to whom he was married for 43 years; two children, Layne Andrew (Sarah) Kimmel and Lindsay Kimmel McQuady; four grandchildren, Carter Andrew Kimmel, Talen Kyle McQuady, Taylor Rhyse Withrow, and Paxton Layne McQuady; and two beloved fur babies, Sammy and Mary Jane.
The memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Kimmel. Leave your messages of condolence for the family and sign his virtual guestbook at https://haleymcginnis.com.
