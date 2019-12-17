CENTRAL CITY -- Russell Matthew Anderson Jr., 70, of Central City, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a laborer at TVA and a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Madisonville.
Survivors include his sons Antonio Reynolds and Anthony Anderson; daughter Erica Minor; brothers Michael Leavell and David Anderson; sisters Margaret Leavell Harris, Lucy Reno Reynolds, Janet Leavell Harris and Earlie Mae Anderson; stepdaughters and a stepson.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
