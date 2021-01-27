Russell Neal Wilson, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was born Feb. 18, 1958, in Owensboro, to the late Charles and Barbara Jean McDaniels Wilson. Russell worked at Glenmore Distillery as a maintenance tech and retired after 31 years of service. He loved to work hard and was very dedicated to his job. Russell always kept himself busy away from work. He enjoyed time with his family, the outdoors, working on cars, going fishing and tending to his aquariums and ponds he had at his home.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Faye Logsdon Wilson, in 2017.
Russell is survived by his son, Bryan Wilson; a stepdaughter, Cheryl (Joseph) Gatton; a stepson, Sam Cross; grandchildren Jaylan, Joe, Savannah, Nathan, Matthew, Emma and Sam; and two sisters, Robin (David) Guckert and Becky (Rick) White.
The private funeral service for Russell Wilson, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and private service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For the visitation and private service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Russell Wilson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
