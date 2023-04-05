ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Russell “Ricky” Bryant Brooks, III, 53, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep into the loving arms of Jesus Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023. He was born June 13, 1969, in Owensboro to Russell Brooks, Jr. and Judy Roberts McCarty. Ricky was a graduate of Ivy Tech with a degree in industrial electronics and was previously employed by Verizon Wireless. He enjoyed spending time outdoors on the farm, hunting, fishing, and was an avid boater. Ricky loved to cook, making up his own recipes, and was always up for a practical joke. He also spent time lifting trucks, tinkering with old tractors, and loved animals, especially his dog.
Ricky was a beloved son, brother, proud uncle, and a good friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all and can rest easy until we see him again.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Judy Roberts McCarty (Larry); his father, Russell Brooks, Jr. (Connie); two brothers, his twin, Ronnie Brooks (Melanie) and Christopher Brooks (Tara); nieces and nephews, Taylor Garrard (Tyler), Bailey Ellingsworth (Clay Glenn), Kaitlyn Brooks, McKenzie Ellingsworth, Shayla Abney (SSG Brennan Abney), PFC Kenny Brooks, and Jackson Dockery; and a great nephew, Harrison Abney.
The memorial service for Ricky will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Apr. 7, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Warrick County Humane Society, 5722 South Vann Road, Newburgh, IN 47630.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ricky Brooks, III may be left at www.glenncares.com.
