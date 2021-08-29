Russell “Rusty” Abrams, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 3, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Kenley Abrams and Hazel Gilmore. Rusty was a proud Army veteran, who served his country during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was known as “the beard of knowledge.”
Along with his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his wife, Dina Abrams; and his sister, Judy Perkins.
He is survived by his son, Steve (Ashley) Abrams; his grandson, Matthew; his siblings, Steve (Sarah) Abrams, Greg Abrams, Gail (Larry) Mullen, Ruby (Mike) Peacock and Keisha (Lynn) Harper; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
