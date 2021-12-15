Russell Wettstain, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home. He was born in Tell City, Indiana, on Nov. 24, 1956, to the late Clyde and Helen Weatherholt Wettstain. Russell was a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his siblings, Rita Roberts, Laurinda Cartwright and James Wettstain; a special great-great-niece, Coriha Cartwright; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services planned at this time.
The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the funeral home, Gibson & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 406, Lewisport, KY 42351.
