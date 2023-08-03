HORSE BRANCH — Rusty Sandefur, 49, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 24, 1973, in Hartford, the son of David Russell and Rita Smith Sandefur. Rusty was a member of Horse Branch Christian Church. He enjoyed Harley’s, collecting knives, and loved telling jokes. He played the banjo, juice harp, and the harmonica.
He is survived by his parents, David Russell Sandefur, Sr. and Rita Smith Sandefur; brother, Garron Bryce Sandefur (Megan); sister, Jenny Rebecca Sandefur; nieces, Casi Alexandra Fairchild, Arianna Isabella Fairchild, Ahna-Leigh Faith Minton, Hadley Sandefur, and Avery Sandefur; and nephew, Troy Eskill Fairchild, IV.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Horse Branch Christian Church, with Bro. Derwin Duncan and Bro. Joey Minor officiating. A private burial will follow in Boyd Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that you hug a friend, make someone laugh, or say a prayer for the world in which we live in the memory of Rusty.
