Ruth A. Scott, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in West Louisville December 29, 1942, to the late Alvin Houston and Angelia Mericia Scott. She enjoyed collecting things and decorating her home.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Scheie in 2008, and siblings, Geraldine Westerfield, Lois Turner, Edith Scott, Sonny Scott, Ray Scott, Gene Scott, Darrell Scott, Brenda Scott, and Linda Scott.
She is survived by her son, Donald E. (Cheryl) Logue; granddaughter, Megan K. Logue; and siblings, Carol Jones, Dale Stewart, Sharon Scott, and Iris “Tink” Appel.
Services are pending. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House of Owensboro.
