Ruth Allgood, 71, of Utica, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on May 17, 1949, to the late William Roger Igleheart and Dora Mildred Jones Igleheart. She was a member of Redhill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David; brother, Russell Igleheart; and niece, Cindy Jackson.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Ron Staples; children, Leah Basham (Wes), Jennifer DeMott (Kurt), David Allgood and Jason Allgood (Christal); grandchildren, Carrie McCord (Korey), Hunter Basham (Natea), Madison Gay (Jonathon), Kolby DeMott, Tori Hill (Stephen), David Allgood III, Kelsey Warner and Cheyenne DeMott; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Faye Mathis, Marilyn McCarty (Herbie), Glenn Iglehaeart, Tom Igleheart and Roger Igleheart; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Lung Association, 4100 Churchman Ave., Louisville, KY 40215.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented