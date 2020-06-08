Ruth Ann Elmore, 67, of Pleasant Ridge, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. She was born June 13, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Harrold D. and Helen Boone. Ruth enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Bobbie Jo Stevens; two brothers, Denny Boone, Doug Boone; and a sister, Donna Howe.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 28 years, Carl “Benny” Elmore; her children, Terri (Brian) Tierney, Clint (Suellen) Stevens, Kim (Stephen) Midkiff; stepchildren, Becky Elmore, Angie (Bobby) Lindsey, Lisa (Leon) Whitehouse; grandkids, Tyler Stevens, Samantha Tierney, Regan Stevens, Avery Stevens, Alicen Worth, Hannah Huggins, Elliot Burden, Felicia Shephard, Nikki Singh, Kristin Geary; a brother, Paul Ray (Sheri) Boone; a sister, Gayle Stoval; and several great-grandchilden.
The funeral service is private. A public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Ruth shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks, and for the visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for the family of Ruth Ann Elmore may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented