Ruth Ann Frey Elliott, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Miles and Mary Helen Frey. Ruth was a graduate of Owensboro Senior High and retired from South Central Bell. She loved her family, especially her three beautiful daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed family gatherings, traveling and casino visits, working in her yard, and playing Bingo with friends. She was a loving grandmother to Cody (Rebecca) Spinks, Sydney DeRossitt, and Ellis Clark.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Elliott, and sister, Judy Dennison.
Ruth is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey (Marci) DeRossitt, Kevin (Terry) DeRossitt, and Eric (Heather) Clark; grandchildren, Sydney DeRossitt, Ellis Clark, and Cody Spinks; three great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (James) Conkright; brother, Mike (Susan) Frey; and a niece, Robyn Conkright, all of Owensboro; and two nephews, David (Laurie) Conkright of Mason, Ohio and Darin (Lori) Conkright of Brussels, Belgium.
The funeral arrangements for Ruth Elliott are private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ruth Elliott may be left at www.glenncares.com.
