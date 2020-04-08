Ruth Ann Gordon Haynes, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Malcolm and Lula Miller Gordon. She was a bookkeeper in her father’s business, Gordon Lumber & Hardware, until he passed away and the business closed. She then worked at Keller & Knott Heating & Air Conditioning as the office manager for 15 years, then in accounting at York, Neel & Company CPA and retired after 15 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Richeson, in 2007; husband Joseph Darrell Haynes in 2009; sister Dottie Gordon; and brother Ralph Gordon.
Ruth is survived by her son, Roger Richeson, and his wife, Margie; three grandchildren, Devin Richeson, Amber Gutierrez and Morgan Richeson; one great-grandchild; brother Wesley Gordon of Vero Beach, Florida; stepdaughters Tammy Outlaw and Cheri Calhoun; and stepsons Brian Haynes and Greg Haynes.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held graveside at Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
