DRAKESBORO- Ruth Ann Grubbs, 73, of Drakesboro died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ruth was born in Muhlenberg County Nov. 10, 1947. She was a homemaker and a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Grubbs, sons, Joey Grubbs, David Grubbs; parents, Barns and Georgia Vincent and sister, Patsy Vincent.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Leonard Grubbs of Drakesboro; daughter, Sherry Grubbs of Beechmont; grandchildren, Allen (Calah) Grubbs of Drakesboro, Brandon (Brianna) Grubbs of Morgantown, Wesley Grubbs of Florida, Joseph (Mollie) Grubbs of Beechmont, Jessica (Charles) Dockery of Drakesboro, Blayze Grubbs of Drakesboro; great grandchildren, Harper Griffin of Drakesboro, Peyton Grubbs of Drakesboro, Jeb Grubbs of Drakesboro, Luke Dockery of Drakesboro, Luna Grubbs of Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the church and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
