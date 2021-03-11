Ruth Ann Hardy, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson. Born Aug. 1, 1931, in St. Joseph to the late Erle and Corin Riney Mulligan, Ruth Ann was devoted to her faith, family and friends, and she adored her grandchildren. A life-long member of St. Mary Magdalene Parish, she was a recipient of the Sophia Award, a member of the Altar Society and sang in the choir. Ruth Ann was fun to be around and enjoyed playing Canasta, watching UK basketball and spending time at Barkley Lake, where her husband would fish while she read a book.
In addition to her parents, Ruth also was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ira Hardy, in 2010; brothers Harold, John M., and William J. “Billy” Mulligan; sisters Suzetta Ebelhar, Marion Mattingly, Geraldine Simmons, Frances Boswell O’Bryan and Mildred Timbrook; and son-in-law Mike Collignon.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Donna DeMar (Richard) of Henderson, Sharon Dukes (Dave) of Columbia, Tennessee, Dr. Judith McGuinn (Michael), Sandra Self (Allen), Scott Hardy (Tina), Mary Lou Jones (Mike) and Barry Hardy (Cathy), all of Owensboro; 28 grandchildren; and 29 (plus two on the way) great-grandchildren; sisters Martha Jean Kauffeld (Jim) and Mary Jane Alexander; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 or Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Condolences for the family of Ruth Ann Hardy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented