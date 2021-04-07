IJAMSVILLE, Md. — Ruth Ann Jameson, 78, of Ijamsville, Maryland, went to her eternal home Sunday, April 4, 2021, at home. She was born in Crites, West Virginia, on Nov. 14, 1942.
Ruth loved her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, volunteer work, entertaining and had many varied interests. She was a retired 911 supervisor for Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and was formerly with Fairborn, Ohio, Police Department. She was of the Baptist faith. Ruth was a proud auxiliary member of the VFW Post 696, La Societe Le Femmes V-2000, DAVA Chapter 11, AMVETS Post 2, American Legion Post 9 and Elks Lodge 684 and was a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Ronald Keith Jameson, on June 4, 2017.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Helen) Campbell of Floridal; daughters Barbara (Arti) Jagamnatri of Michigan and Sheryl (Robert) Turner of Maryland; stepsons Mike (Janet) Jameson, Mark Jameson and Greg (Ronda) Jameson, all of Indiana; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Alicia Grillo of Maryland; brother-in-law Forrest (Peggy) Jameson of Beaver Dam; and several nephews and nieces.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Friends may visit two hours before the time of service. Internment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
Due to state regulations, we can seat only 60% of our capacity and masks are required.
