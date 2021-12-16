LIVERMORE — Ruth Ann Johnson, 80, of Livermore, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Johnson; daughter April L. Simmons; and sister Jane Page.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at muster
funeralhomes.com. Burial: St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy: Ruth Ann Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
