LIVERMORE -- Ruth Ann Slinker, 85, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ruth Ann St. Clair was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Dyersburg, Tennessee to the late Clyde Armstrong and Lucy Catherine Tabor St. Clair and was married to William Clifton Slinker Jr. Dec. 23, 1953. Ruth Ann was a homemaker and member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Junior Slinker; a son, Ricky Allen Slinker (Nancy), of Livermore; two daughters, Betty Ann Slinker and Katherine Heaverin (David), both of Livermore; two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Dame of Livermore and Dorothy Bolton of Island; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Van Ashton and Sister Annette Hinton officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Ruth Ann's family from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
