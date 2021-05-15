CALHOUN — Ruth Ann West, 70, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Ruth Ann Gibson was born June 16, 1950, in McLean County to the late Juett Henry and Eula Mae Wright Gibson. Ruth Ann was a homemaker and a member of Richland Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, caring for her flowers and baking.
In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise “Neesey” West, who died Dec. 8, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Robbie West (Tammy) of Taylorsville and Jason West of Utica; three grandchildren, Shelby Vest (Skylar) of Louisville, Brandon West of Bardstown and Ryan West of Taylorsville; her fiancée, Jerry Bayles of Calhoun; a brother, Juett Gibson Jr. of Owensboro; two sisters, Eva Blake (Stephen) of Lexington and Beatrice Hall of Owensboro; two nieces, Julie Maxwell (Roger) and Brittany Byrne (Kyle); and two nephews, Dr. David Blake and Matthew Hall (Taylor).
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Mark Poiles officiating. Friends may visit with Ruth Ann’s family from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ruth Ann’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on www.muster
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Ruth Ann’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
