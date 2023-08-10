Ruth Anna Payne Cureton, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Hillcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born in Knottsville Feb. 24, 1927, to the late Ignatius Chester Payne, Sr. and Agnes Gerald Kennedy Payne. Ruth made a career as an accountant and was co-owner of Hagerman Electric.
She practiced the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, and she attended Mass regularly.
In 1944, Ruth graduated from St. Francis Academy and Owensboro Business College. She was the oldest daughter and helped her parents raise her younger siblings. She was strong in her Catholic roots. Ruth enjoyed listening to music and reading. She was a hard worker, independent, strong, and had charisma. Ruth was an excellent example of a working mother. She was always there when her family needed her but never turned down hard work.
Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earle Cureton, Jr.; son, Michael Thomas Cureton; and daughter, Sharon Marie Cureton Bruton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Patrick Alan (Susan) Cureton, Beverly Anne Cureton (Rick) Kleeman, and Timothy Gerard (Cindy) Cureton; grandchildren, Edward Thomas (Kristin) Cureton, Steve (Kim) Clark, Christina (Michael) Carden, Heather Nicole (Jason) Benningfield, Jennifer Anne (Zachary) Draeger, Andrea Michelle (Aaran) Parsons, Joy Michelle Ling, Catherine (John) Kane, Sean (Destiny Payne) Bruton, Matthew (Soni Everly) Bruton, and Stephanie (Robert) Nunn; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ignatius Chester Payne, Jr., Joseph Anthony Payne, Rose Mary Bender, and Theresa (Bobby) Pedley.
The Mass and Catholic Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Family and friends of Ruth can visit from 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers beginning at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ruth Anna Cureton. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Cureton and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented