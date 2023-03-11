Ruth Anna Veazey Sisk, 90, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 5, 1932, in Madisonville to the late Herman Veazey, Sr. and Naomi Slaton Veazey. Ruth was a member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church. She was truly one of the kindest people you’d ever want to meet, and her sons believe she was the best mother in the world. Ruth was also famous for her chocolate pie and chocolate cake, which was an anticipated and special treat.
Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, A. W. Sisk, and brothers, Charles Veazey and Herman Veazey, Jr.
Left to cherish Ruth’s memory are her sons, Gary M. (Lisa) Sisk and Daniel W. Sisk; grandchildren, Melissa Sisk of California, Michelle (Brad) Hayden of Owensboro, and Tyler (Elizabeth) Sisk of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Camille Hayden, Jaxon Hayden, Margaret Sisk, and Kathleen Sisk; and numerous very special nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to say a special thank you to caregivers Joan Dant, Stephanie Payne, and Shelly Gunther.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Reverend Ted Burke officiating. Burial to follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at the funeral home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to Girls, Inc., 2130 East 19th St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ruth Anna Veazey Sisk and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
