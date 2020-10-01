ROCKPORT, Ind. — Ruth C. Adams Jones, 81, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, as she wished. Our beautiful mom was freed from her earthly and limiting body to a heavenly welcome of a new body that without a doubt, she is dancing in today.
Ruth was born in Rockport, Indiana, on Jan. 11, 1939, to the late Eddie and Wilma Keelor Adams. She was a graduate of Rockport High School and was married to James Robert Jones on Aug. 20, 1958, and was preceded in death by him on Aug. 12, 1980.
Being widowed at age 41 with seven kids between the ages of 14 and 21 was hard, but she was very adamant that all of us graduated from high school. She was not afraid to let us know when she didn’t agree with our decisions, but we also knew that she would be just as fierce when someone was against us. She was always thankful for her family and friends and would always remember birthdays and other occasions by sending cards. She also loved to call and catch up every chance she got.
Ruth had worked at Miller’s Merry Manor as a nurse’s aide and then in the laundry department, but her favorite job was being Mom, Mamaw, Grandma and Mimi. She loved her family unconditionally. She was a faithful member of Bakers Creek Baptist Church, enjoyed Aquacize and being a Red Hatter, but her biggest joy in life was line dancing. She met so many people, including her good friend, Kelly Christian.
Ruth is survived by her children, Carl Jones and his wife, Elaine, Eddie Jones and his wife, Dee Ann, Loren Jones, Linc Jones, Becky Kaelin and her husband, Pat, Mary Kay Anderson and her husband, Wayne, and Freda Jaquess and her husband, Kevin; her grandchildren, Jessica, Adam, Andrew, Katelyn, Jonathan, Jason, Timothy, Bailey, Breanna and Christopher; her sisters, Edna McFall and Elaine Green; sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bakers Creek Baptist Church or your local humane society.
