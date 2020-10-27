CENTERTOWN — Ruth C. Taylor Rock, 82, of Centertown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 22, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Ott and Gertie Taylor, Ruth grew up in Pleasant Ridge and attended Daviess County High School but raised her family of four in Centertown. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, who lived out the rest of her days in Ohio County. She spent her life in the service of the Lord and others, sharing her caring, kindness, and faith with family, friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rock also was preceded in death by her son, Richard Rock, in 2017; former husband Thurston Baker Rock in 2015; and siblings June Parker, Phillip Taylor, Franklin Taylor, Jenkins Taylor and Paul Taylor.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Carolyn Rock of Bowling Green; two sons, Mark Rock of Centertown and Randy Rock and wife, Ruth, of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Sarah Rock of Lexington, Daniel Rock of Brooklyn, New York, Joseph Rock and Mimi Rock of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren Antonio and Avaia Brown of Lexington; sister Sharon Neal of Owensboro; and a host of nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation for Ruth Rock will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the athletic and band booster funds of Ohio County High School, where her children enjoyed playing for the OCHS Eagles. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ruth Rock may be left at www.glenncares.com.
