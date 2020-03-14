Ruth Caroline McGee Hamberg, 86, of Owensboro, passed away March 12, 2020, at Colonial Terrace Nursing Home in Sebree. She was born June 12, 1933, to the late Carl Henry and Margaret McGee.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Nils Hamberg.
Survivors include her four children, Carol Ann Hamberg of Nashville, Tennessee, James Dominic Hamberg of Houston, Texas, Peggy (Lyndall) Gaddis of Owensboro and Eric Nils Hamberg of Slaughters; grandchildren Jennifer Hamm, Brett (Shawn Marie) Wade, Tosha Brewer, Adrianne (Nacho) Tinajero and Christopher (Lindsay) Gaddis; great-grandchildren Dustin, Bryce, Lindsay, Avry, Chrisny, Molly, Blair, Griffin and Michael; and great-great-grandchild Dallis.
The committal service for Mrs. Hamberg will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
