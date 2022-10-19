Ruth “Dootsy” Hatcher Rogers, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was born April 3, 1954, in Owensboro to the late Carl J. Hatcher and Virginia Phelps Hatcher. Ruth enjoyed playing Skip-Bo with her friends, Elvis, watching TV and movies, and quilting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale “Bear” Rogers; mother and father-in-law, C.B. and Edna Rogers; and a sister-in-law, Louise Rogers.
She is survived by her son, Carl “Boots” Rogers, and his wife, Elizabeth; brother, Jeff Hatcher, and his wife, Becky; brother-in-law, Bruce Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
