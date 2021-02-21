GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Ruth E. Ayer, 84, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family. Ruth was born in Perry County, Indiana, on Sept. 11, 1936, to the late Fred and Evelyn (Knieriem) Davison. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tell City, Indiana. She had worked in the office at Lincoln State Park and had owned and operated Kuntry Ayer in Grandview, Indiana.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry H. Ayer; her son, Frederick Mark Ayer; and her sister, Beverly McGlothin.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Turner and her husband, Thomas Glenn, of Owensboro, Ralph Alan Ayer of Grandview, Indiana, and Jerry Richard Ayer of Grandview, Indiana; her granddaughter, Tabatha Nicole Boyken and her husband, Ed, of Owensboro; her great-grandchildren, Lincoln Boyken, Laney Boyken and Linley Boyken; her special niece, Karen Denise Parker; and her sisters, Lola Leslie of Boonville, Indiana, and Gail Parker of Plainview, Texas.
A private family memorial service will be held at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wendell Foster Center, Western Kentucky Hospice or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Tell City, Indiana.
