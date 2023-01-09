Rockport, IN — Ruth Elizabeth (Mix) Moyer, 89, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Rockport, IN.
Ruth was born in Zanesville, OH on April 16, 1933, to the late Arthur and Susie Mix.
Ruth married the late Raullin (Ron) Moyer on Oct. 15, 1961, and for the next 50 years served with him in the Christian ministry in congregations in New Port Richey, FL, Middleport, OH, Ripley, WV, Prescott Valley and Humboldt, AZ, and Santa Claus, IN.
Ruth was an extraordinary and well-loved woman who welcomed all into her home and found her calling and true purpose in serving others. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and was known as the Cookie Lady especially for her “Crack Cookies” (so named because they were delicious and very addictive!).
She was preceded in death by her husband Ron; sons Robert and Mark Moyer; granddaughter Tammy Moyer Laws; as well as her brother Arthur Mix Jr. and sisters Pearl Seenes and Erma Clifton.
Surviving are her daughters, Jeannie Budd, Barbara Moyer, Hope Jones (Michael); and sons, Richard (Runell) Moyer, Marvin Moyer, Steve (Teresa) Stanley and Robert Stanley; as well as 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, IN with Pastor Drex Stuart officiating. Burial is in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers any memorial contributions can be sent to Richland Christian Church, Attn: Youth Programs, PO Box 219, Richland, IN 47634.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented