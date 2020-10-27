Ruth Harley, 65, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on Dec. 10, 1954, to the late Theodore Pulliam and Jessie Crowe Pulliam. Ruth worked as a private caregiver and enjoyed reading and baking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theda Gail Haynes, in 2014.
Survivors include two sons, Brandon Harley (Sara) and Nicholas Harley (Crystal); five grandchildren, Clayton, Jacob, Nathan, Kaylee and Avery; a niece, Julie Strider (Jeremy); and a nephew, Andy Haynes.
A private graveside service will be held at Pellville Cemetery. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care and concern during her stay.
