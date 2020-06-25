STERLING, Ill. — Ruth Irene Seidel, 92, of Sterling, Illinois, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home.
Ruth was born July 26, 1927, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward L. and Leola (Welker) Olds. She married Jack A. Seidel on Dec. 13, 1947, in Rock Falls. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2005. In 1953, Ruth moved to Owensboro, where she loved bowling, their dog, “Charlie,” and Kentucky Wildcats basketball.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Dombroski of Clearwater, Florida; one brother-in-law, Chester Seidel of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Edward Olds Jr.; one sister-in-law, Ruth; three brothers-in-law, Edward Dombroski, Kenneth Seidel and Wesley Seidel; and her nephew, Edward Olds III.
A private graveside service took place at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home, 2706 Avenue East, Sterling, IL 61081.
