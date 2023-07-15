GEORGETOWN — Ruth Larue (Wineland) Snyder, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rickman Snyder, and her son, Frank Rickman (Barbara) Snyder, II.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Greg) Dale; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown followed by a private family burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 936, Georgetown, KY 40324 or the Foley and Kate Snyder Scholarship Fund at Georgetown College, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, KY 40324.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson’s Funeral Home, Georgetown.
