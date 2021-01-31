Ruth Marie Bronn, 99, passed away peacefully Jan. 22, 2021, into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Ruth passed away at her residence of nearly six years, Wellington Parc, Owensboro. She was born May 25, 1921, in Milwaukee. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. During World War II, she worked for A.O. Smith, inspecting airplane propellers in Milwaukee. She was of the Presbyterian faith and sang in the choir. Ruth was a great lover of animals and especially had a soft spot in her heart for dogs.
She is survived by her sons John E. Bronn (Ruth) of Eagle, Alaska, and James R. Bronn, (Joann) of Columbia, South Carolina; daughter-in-law Laura Bronn of Owensboro; grandson Darby Bronn; and great-grandson Harrison Bronn of St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Oliver J. Bronn, a World War II veteran; her son, Don Bronn (Laura) of Owensboro; parents Jerome and Esther Parker; brothers Glenn Parker and Frank Parker; and in-laws Howard and Lucy Bronn of Milwaukee.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro is assisting the family.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff and nurses at Wellington Parc for the excellent, kind and loving care provided to our mother during her stay at Wellington, as well as the kind and compassionate care afforded to her during her recent illness.
