Ruth Marie Kleehamer Adams, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Oct. 31, 1939, in Sellersburg, Indiana, to the late Elmer and Regina Meyer Kleehamer, Ruthie was a sweet, loving and sincere person whom people always found easy to talk to. She was very active in her church, Immaculate, and served in many different capacities. Ruthie enjoyed playing cards with her Canasta buddies and was an avid UK fan. She was employed for 10 years at the Medley Distillery and then for 12 more years at the GE Small Motors Plant before retiring.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams also was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles L. Adams, in 2014.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Paula Bertke and husband Bruce of Madison, Alabama; two sons, Dr. Greg Adams and wife Michelle of Owensboro and Dr. Dan Adams and wife Kristin of Brentwood, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Bertke Knepper (Aaron), Brad Bertke (Meredith), Alex Adams, Ella Adams, Nathan Adams and Callie Adams; great-grandchildren Allie and Ayden Knepper; sister JoAnn Struble (Larry); brothers Bob Kleehamer (Deena) and Dave Kleehamer (Roxanne), all of New Albany, Indiana; and sister Sharon Kleehamer of Sellersburg, Indiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Ruth Adams will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church, with entombment in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral mass for Mrs. Adams shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Immaculate Building Fund, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ruthie Adams may be left at www.glenncares.com.
