Ruth “Mimi” Philpot, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 13, 1924, in Corbin, KY to the late Roy and Nancy Farris. Ruth was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of Civitan. After staying home to raise her children, she worked as a receptionist for Vicki’s School of Dance. Ruth was an avid bowler, mall walker, UK fan and golf spectator.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Sam Philpot; brothers, Charles Farris, Bill Farris and Dan Farris; and a sister, Louise Howell.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Philpot) Meuller and Jo Anne Hawkins (Keith); grandchildren, Erik Fleming (Justina), Kristi Gagnon (Tom), Stephanie Hare and Lori Beth Hare; step-grandchildren, Jason Hawkins, Matthew Hawkins and Amanda Koger (Ryan); great-grandchildren, David Brown, Sarah Brown, Ciana Fleming and Lance Fleming; great-grandchildren, Baylee Hare, Joslyn Smith, Sam Parm, Whitley Chambers, Sophia Hare, Alyssa, Charlie and McKynlee Koger; great-great-grandchildren, Emerson Chambers, Liam Payne, Anna Lynn Lee and Kingston Eberhart.
Services will be at noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday until time of service at the funeral home. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
