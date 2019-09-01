Ruth N. Troutman, 80, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ruth Nell Basham was born March 7, 1939, in Hardinsburg to the late Paul Elijah and Edna Mae Triplett Basham and was married to Guy Carol Troutman on April 5, 1981. Ruth was a retired nurse from Ohio County Hospital in Hartford and a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, camping and spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Guy C. Troutman; a son, Tony Berry of Dundee; six daughters, Paulette Marciniak of Henderson, Melissa Wilson (Greg) of Calhoun, Lisa Henning (Bobby) of Hardinsburg, Louise Keach (Bill) of Owensboro, Tammy Campbell (Don) of Calhoun and DeAndra Bethel (Tim) of Owensboro; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Hampton and the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Ruth's family from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, is handling the arrangements for Ruth's family.
The Ruth N. Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund, c/o Tom Howard, 3583 Kentucky 136 E., Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church.
