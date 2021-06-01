LEWISPORT — Ruth Olges Madden, 80, of Lewisport, passed away May 29, 2021, at peace, with her family by her side. Devoted to her family, she pulled us together in moments of joy and of trial, urging us to love and celebrate one another.
She was a loving wife to Paul Madden, together for 66 years, a devoted mother to Margie and George LeMoine, Susan and Mike Dearman, Paul Jr. and April Madden, Matt Madden and Michael Aldridge, Katie and Chad Herrmann, Tom and Kathy Madden, Joe Madden, and Rebecca Snyder. She thoroughly enjoyed her 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, playing board games, planning Camp Madden activities, and organizing trips and get-togethers. She cherished time with her sisters and brother, Patti McCormick, Sheri Steeber, Sheli Schweinhart, Larry Schweinhart, and Roger Schweinhart and their families and her sisters- and brothers-in-law, Bill, Pat, Joe, Jimmy, and Mary Anne Madden and Mary Sue Draus and their families.
Ruth also treasured her friends and her community, engaging in book club, card groups, game nights, and volunteer work. She was an active member of St. Columba Parish, a constant contributor to the community, and a lifelong teacher, retired from Hancock County High School, where she influenced so very many of our community with her love of learning and service.
Ruth is preceded in Heaven by her parents, Bernard Olges and Margie Schweinhart, her sister and brother, Patti McCormick and Larry Schweinhart, her infant baby, Patrick Earl, and her grandson, Michael Madden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. Columba Catholic Church with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hawesville. Ruth’s family will be greeting friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7:45 p.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at St. Columba Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ruth to Ronald McDonald House Charities, www.rmhc.org/donate.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
