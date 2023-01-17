Ruth “Peggy” Buchanan, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Hermitage Nursing Care and Rehab. The Sebree native was born June 12, 1930, to the late Verbal and Ella Townsend Jones.
In addition to her parents, two brothers, and two sisters, Ruth also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Buck” Buchanan, in August 1998 and a son, Charles H. Buchanan, in May 1993.
Peggy worked for several years at the Cigar Factory and later in the office of Buck’s B&T Sales, the business she and Buck owned from 1970 to 1982. She enjoyed traveling and living at Lake Barkley with her husband after they sold their business. She moved to Owensboro in 2000 following her husband’s passing.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Eddie Buchanan (Connie) of Owensboro; two daughters, Louella Shelton (John) of Spencer, Indiana and Linda Thompson of Gig Harbor, Washington; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; eight step-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn Jones (Gerri) of Newburgh, Indiana; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held later.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hermitage for their kindness and compassion.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Peggy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
