Ruth Pillow Hardesty, 83, of Echols, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. She was born on April 27, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Ira and Inez Black Pillow. Ruth was a member of Echols Daystar Church of God and she was a retired bus monitor for Ohio County Board of Education.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hardesty; five brothers, Franklin Pillow, James Pillow, David Pillow, Paul Pillow and Robert Pillow; and one sister, Dorothy Bonnickison.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her children, Dennis Frizzel of Maryland, Keith (Billie Jo) Frizzell of Indiana, Brent (Jessica) Frizell of Beaver Dam and Rena Frizzell of Rockport; one brother, Richard Pillow of Beaver Dam; two sisters, Mary Dotson of Beaver Dam and Betty Shaver of Echols; nine grandchildren, Kori, Christopher, Nikki, Johnetta, Michael, Christopher, Samantha, Matthew and Jacob; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Michael Decker officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Philpot. Friends may visit with Ruth’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Ruth Pillow Hardesty by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
