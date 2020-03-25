Ruth Poole Earley, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 14, 1930, in Perry County, Indiana, to the late John Thomas and Mary O’Tava Poole. Ruth was retired from Pinkerton Tobacco. Ruth enjoyed sleeping, drinking coffee and having discussions with her son.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her daughters, Vicki Mae Early and Diana Gayle Stevenson; a son, Jerry Lee Dycus; two great-grandbabies; and one great-great-grandbaby.
She is survived by her son, Pete Scott (Brenda), of Owensboro; grandchildren, LaCosta, Josh, Ricky, Brian, Chris, Tammy, Jennifer, and Rodney; and several great-grandchildren.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho.
Ruth’s funeral services will be available for viewing at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Judes Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
