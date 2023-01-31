Ruth Richmond Harrison, 96, of Daviess County, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Ruth was born Aug. 14, 1926, to the late Ernest and Ursa Baskett. She attended Western Kentucky University and was the chief deputy of the Daviess County Clerk’s Office. She was also a trust officer at Owensboro National Bank. Ruth was the first female trust officer in Owensboro.
Having been raised Baptist, then marrying a Presbyterian, her family attended Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church for about 50 years, which was next door to their home in southern Daviess County. She was an elder in the church. Ruth was also treasurer and caretaker until about four years ago. Continuing her love and caring for this church, yet returning to her Baptist faith, Ruth joined First Baptist Church of Owensboro and attended faithfully until about 2000. Ruth had a love for Christ. She taught Sunday school. Her heart was always caring and respecting of others with Christian love.
Family genealogy was a strong interest of Ruth’s. She was a member of the General Evan Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ruth was a proud descendant of the builder of the second oldest home in Daviess County. She watched that home, a log cabin, as it was disassembled and reassembled at Yellow Creek Park. She attended the dedication of it being placed in Lambert’s Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park and donated significant memorabilia to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. Ruth’s family would like to thank Sue Berry of Henderson for the many hours, trips, and knowledge she and Ruth shared together in her last years of interest in all this.
Reading, fishing, gardening, traveling, working crossword puzzles, and watching every episode of Jeopardy were evidence of Ruth’s varied interests.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Richmond, in 1970; her husband, Earl Harrison in 1997; her brother, Herman Baskett; her sisters, Mary Delle Reynolds and Ann Clark; her daughter, Mary Lee Peveler; and her grandson, Wesley Copeland.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Richmond (Kay), Earl Harrison Jr. (Linda), Bill Harrison (Nancy), and Joe Harrison; granddaughters, Corree Anness (Daryl), Rebecca Metzner (Bobby), Tiffany Cook, Torrie Smith, Alix Peveler, Laura Haga, Jessica Emery, Courtney Magdici, Sophie Harrison, and Cami Sook; grandsons, Rick Peveler, Matt Peveler, Blake Trogden, and Warren Copeland; nieces, Anne Orme and Lynn Baskett; nephews, Bob Baskett and Bert Clark; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky and the owners and staff at Fern Terra of Owensboro for their kindness.
The funeral service for Mrs. Harrison will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Girls Inc., 2130 East 19th St. G, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
