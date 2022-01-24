Ruth Saalwaechter White, 88, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on July 21, 1933 in Daviess County to the late John and Viola Saalwaechter. Ruth worked at G.E. and retired from MPD.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Randall White; sisters, Beulah “Boots” Davis and Martha Payne.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Coomes (Chuck); brother, Delbert Lee Saalwaechter (Donna); brothers-in-law, Ernest Payne, Sam White, and Dennis White and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at HIS Church, 4810 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor’s favorite charity.
