LOUISVILLE — Ruth Shocklee Boyken, 101, of Louisville, departed this life Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Brookdale of Stonestreet. Ruth was born Sunday, May 8, 1921, on a farm near Livermore. She was one of seven children born to Richard and Lelia Shocklee. Ruth graduated high school and went to work at GE. She married her high school sweetheart, John Boyken, and they were married for 49 years. They loved to travel and visited all 50 states. Later in life, she participated in group tours and visited many European countries as well.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Boyken; son, John S. Boyken; her parents, Richard and Lelia Shocklee; and six siblings.
Ruth leaves behind a family who she loved, and they cherished the time she spent with them. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon (Jim) Payne and Gerald (Dana) Boyken; eight grandchildren, Cathleen, Lisa, Neil, Erin, Cody, John, Jason, and Jared; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; plus, a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in the Dignity Chapel of the Evergreen Funeral Home. She will be entombed in the Court of St. Paul of the Evergreen Cemetery & Garden Mausoleums, resting alongside her husband, John, for eternity. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. EST until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express many thanks to all the helping hands at the Brookdale Community where Ruth lived for the past 12 years.
Commented