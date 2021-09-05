Ruth Snyder Russell, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab. The Petersburg, Indiana, native was born Oct. 14, 1928, to the late Hobart and Ida Cannon Cox. Ruth attended business college and worked as a systems analyst for Texas Gas until retirement in 1982. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church and the Yellow Banks Ladies Club of Owensboro. Ruth was an intelligent, quiet and witty person, who could also be a firecracker if provoked. She was also very nurturing and generous as she raised her family and cared for many others. As a good Southern cook, she was known for her delicious fried chicken.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Russell also was preceded in death by her husband, Parvin Snyder in 1996; and a brother, Albert Cox.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Rick Snyder and wife Diana of Owensboro, Nancy Sims and husband Larry of Evansville, Indiana, Joe Snyder and wife Faith of Rockport, Indiana, and Jenni Payne, also of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren, Brian Richardson (Tamatha), Kristi Lindsey (Ryan), Stephen Richardson (Abby), Sami Payne, Caitlin Dominguez (Cesar), Christian Payne, Rachel Philipps (Michael), Amy Hudson (Nick), Erica Faulkner (Clark) and Matthew Stallings; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Norma Messmer; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from noon until time of service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, 3337 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ruth Snyder Russell may be left at www.glenncares.com.
