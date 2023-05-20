Ruth Steele Reed, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was the matriarch of the Steele family and served her family faithfully as a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, and aunt. She was a devout Catholic and leaves behind a legacy of deep faith and abiding love for family and friends.
Ruth was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Owensboro to the late Vincent Joseph Steele and Mary Pauline Hagan. She was a graduate of Saint Frances Academy in Owensboro, attended Barat College of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Illinois, and attended the University of Grenoble in France. She was a graduate of St. Louis University.
Ruth, a community and business leader, spent her career as treasurer of WVJS/WSTO Cable and On the Air, Incorporated, founded by her father, V.J. Steele, in 1947.
She was passionate about her community and spent many hours volunteering her time. Her leadership roles included service on the boards of directors of the Owensboro Symphony, Junior Achievement, the Wendell Foster Center, and the former Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. She was a charter member of Leadership Owensboro and Impact 100 and a member of the Junior League of Owensboro and the former Hospital Guild, now The Women’s Guild.
In 1998, she married the love of her life, Bogart “Bo” Scott Reed, and they had fifteen beautiful years together.
Ruth loved being with her brothers and sisters, her nieces and nephews, and all the other members of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bo; brothers, Vincent Joseph Steele, Charles Carroll Steele, and Robert Hagan Steele; sister, Pauline Steele; and her infant sister, Mary Ann Steele.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Steele; her sister, Sarah Edge; and her many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Ruth will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at The Parish of the Immaculate. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Monday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or The Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ruth Steele Reed may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented