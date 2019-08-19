Ruth Theresa Holme Arnold, 90, went to be with the Lord whom she loved on August 17, 2019 at 2:30pm. She was living at Evansville Protestant Home where she had been a resident for many years. Ruth was born 6/11/1929 in Detroit Michigan, to Robert and Edna Holme. She moved in the '40s to Owensboro, Kentucky after the passing of both of her parents. There she lived with her sister, Marion Anderson and brother-in-law, Victor Anderson Sr. She became part of their family and they raised her and her sister, Kathryn, as their own. She graduated from Daviess County High School. She married Robert Hugh Arnold Sr. (passed 1987), a farmer in Sorgho, and had 2 children, Robert Hugh Arnold Jr. and Glenda Rose (Arnold) Armstrong.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arnold Sr., her son, Robert H. Jr. (Bobby), her brothers, James Holme, Robert Holme, William Holme, and sisters Marion (Holme) Anderson, Dorothy (Holme) Miller, and Raelene (Holme) Nagel.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Rose (Arnold) Armstrong, her 6 grandchildren, Robert Arnold 3rd, Steven Arnold, Jonathan Armstrong, Roy Arnold, Adam Arnold, and Jennifer (Armstrong) Lough, 11 great grandchildren, her sister Kathryn (Holme) Rice, and brothers Victor Anderson, Richard Anderson, Norman Anderson, Robert Anderson, James Anderson, and Jim Anderson.
Ruth treasured her 2 children. She loved to tell you about Bobby and Glenda and their families. She was so proud of them and wasn't afraid to tell you a long story relating to both of them and their accomplishments. She was an avid card player …
Ruth was a past member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Parrish Avenue Baptist Church, and Walnut Avenue Baptist Church. Prior to her best friend's passing, Ruth Forte, she attended St. John United Church in Owensboro.
And, finally, Ruth loved the Lord. She has been ready to go home for some time now and we are so grateful that she is now at Home and at Peace with her Savior! Praise the Lord! We, however, loved her so much and will miss her each day until we are reunited again in heaven!
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00a.m. am until service at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro. Flowers are welcome.
Memorial gifts may be made to either Kindred Hospice, 323 Metro Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715 or the Evansville Protestant Home 3701 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714.
