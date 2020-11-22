BEAVER DAM — Ruth Virginia Daniels, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born Oct. 4, 1926, in McHenry to the late Donna Rhea Hammons (born Woodburn) and Isaac “Ike” Ball. Mrs. Daniels was of the Pentecost faith.
Aside from her birth parents, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Laura Hammons Kincheloe; husband Cecil Daniels; son Charles W. Shourds Jr.; and four half-siblings, Charles Monroe “Chuck” Ball and Franklin Andrew Ball and twins, Alberta Mae and Lawrence Ray Ball.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, grandson Dwight Allen (Chrissy) Vance of Centertown; three great-grandchildren, Hayley (Daniel) Matthews, Blaine (Kristyn) Vance and Bryce (Sarah) Vance; three great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley Matthews, Kambrie Matthews and Cassen Vance; one great-great-granddaughter on the way; six half-siblings, Eve Jean Hobbs of Bald Knob, Arkansas, James L. (Peggy) Ball of St. Joseph, Michigan, Nancy R. Elliott of Niles, Michigan, Isaac D. “Jack” (Laura) Ball of Bald Knob, Arkansas, Betty Sue Boyd of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Paul Thomas “Tommy” (Alma) Ball of Peterstown, West Virginia; and stepbrother Richard (Linda) Sliger of Tehachapi, California.
Private graveside services will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Betty Shaver officiating.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Daniels.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Friends of the Shelter in Ruth’s memory. Donations may be mailed to FOTS, P.O. Box 7, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Ruth Virginia Daniels by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
