Ruth W. Gough, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Clarence E. and Mary Ida Thompson Welsh. Ruth was a homemaker and a member of Mount Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Milton D. Gough on Jan. 5, 2009.
Ruth is survived by her children, the Rev. Ernest Eugene Gough and wife Linda of Nashville, Tennessee, Carolyn Webb of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Marilyn McMillan of Xenia, Ohio; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The service with limited attendance for Mrs. Gough will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and shall enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice.org, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203 or to Mount Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com and at www.kudoboard.com/boards/qwr9rf39/ruthwgough.
